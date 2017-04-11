A.C. Moore Opens in Center City Philadelphia

In a major move for A.C. Moore, the arts and crafts chain opened its first urban location in Philadelphia.

The store held its grand opening Tuesday at its new Center City store on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts on Broad Street and opened up at 7 a.m.

Along with arts and crafts products, the new 27,0000-square-foot store will have a multi-purpose classroom.

This week, to celebrate their opening, A.C. Moore will be hosting a different discount for customers each day until Saturday.

Tuesday, April 11th Free $10 gift cards to the first 500 customers

Wednesday, April 12th 60% off any one regular priced item

Thursday, April 13th 55% off any one regular priced item

Friday, April 14th 15% off your entire purchase

Saturday, April 15th 15% percent off your entire purchase