Good Start to the Holiday Weekend By Drew Smith UP NEXT XGood Start to the Holiday WeekendLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/A-Good-Start-to-the-Holiday-Weekend_Philadelphia-408191216.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=408191216&videoID=CH3q5_qE2B19&origin=nbcphiladelphia.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»With the start of Hanukkah and Christmas comes the spreading of holiday joy all over Philadelphia.Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters