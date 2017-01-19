95 South Shut Down In Delaware County After Robbery, Police Chase and Crash | NBC 10 Philadelphia
95 South Shut Down In Delaware County After Robbery, Police Chase and Crash

By Sara Smith

    A robbery at a Brookhaven fast food restaurant led to a police chase and crash that shut down part of of I-95 South in Delaware County Thursday evening.

    County police said a team of suspects robbed a McDonald's in Brookhaven just before 8 p.m. and took off.

    Police chased suspects onto I-95 South where they crashed near Highland Avenue in Chester, officials said. At least four people were taken into custody.

    The highway was shut down for a time while the investigation continued. 

    County officials reported that a cash register was found in the suspect's vehicle.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
