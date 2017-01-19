A robbery at a Brookhaven fast food restaurant led to a police chase and crash that shut down part of of I-95 South in Delaware County Thursday evening.
County police said a team of suspects robbed a McDonald's in Brookhaven just before 8 p.m. and took off.
Police chased suspects onto I-95 South where they crashed near Highland Avenue in Chester, officials said. At least four people were taken into custody.
The highway was shut down for a time while the investigation continued.
County officials reported that a cash register was found in the suspect's vehicle.
