A robbery at a Brookhaven fast food restaurant led to a police chase and crash that shut down part of of I-95 South in Delaware County Thursday evening.

County police said a team of suspects robbed a McDonald's in Brookhaven just before 8 p.m. and took off.

Police chased suspects onto I-95 South where they crashed near Highland Avenue in Chester, officials said. At least four people were taken into custody.

The highway was shut down for a time while the investigation continued.

County officials reported that a cash register was found in the suspect's vehicle.