9-Year-Old Boy Killed in Chester County House Fire

A 9-year-old child died early Sunday morning after his family’s home caught fire in East Coventry Township, Chester County.

The boy was sleeping in his bed when he was overcome by smoke inhalation, family members told NBC10.

His father came home in the early hours to see smoke pouring out of the house. He tried to scale the side to reach his son on the second floor, and was injured during the climb.

Family members suspect the fire originated in the kitchen, but they do not know how it started.



