Khloe Thompson started "Khloe Kares" in California when she was just eight years old.

Khloe Thompson will turn 10 at the end of March, but she’s not your average nine-year-old.

When she was eight, Khloe and her mom, Alisha, started “Khloe Kares,” a charity organization in California that was entirely Khloe’s idea.

“We would pass homeless people on the way to school and she always asked questions about them,” Alisha Thompson said. “She’d ask how they got there, why they got there. And that just sparked a conversation.”

From there, Khloe knew she wanted to help them. With the help of her grandmother, Khloe made knitted bags that she could stuff full of necessities for the homeless.

“It’s a long list of things,” Thompson said, laughing. “Lotion, conditioner, a lot things.”

On Friday, Khloe and her mom traveled to Philadelphia after Khloe was invited to speak at a conference hosted by Rutgers University. Khloe, the youngest speaker at the event, led breakout sessions where she talked about aiding the homeless and taught the group how to make her famous bags.

Before the conference, Khloe and her mom met up with Lolly Galvin, the founder of The Dignity Project. Together, the three of them handed out care bags to homeless men and women in Philadelphia.

“She’s amazing,” Thompson said of her daughter. “She’s a really cool kid. I support her in what she does.”

As for Khloe, she doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“It makes me feel happy,” she said. “I’m just happy that I’m doing it.”

In April, Khloe and her mom will head to Ghana to take part in the Africa Bridge Connection. In preparation, Khloe raised enough money to install a water pump and hand out shoes to the needy.

“I plan on doing it for a while because it’s just something I like to do,” Khloe said.