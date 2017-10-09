85-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in Fox Chase - NBC 10 Philadelphia
85-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in Fox Chase

By NBC10 Staff

    The 85-year-old woman was hit Monday morning on Pine Road. The impact broke both of her legs and is now in critical condition. The driver of the car stopped about a block away and thought he hit a deer. NBC10's Pamela Osborne talked to friends who looked out for the woman.

    Out for her morning walk, an 85-year-old woman was hit by a driver on the 8000 block of Pine Road in the Fox Chase neighborhood of North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

    She was taken to a local hospital and treated for fractures in both legs, police said. She is in critical condition.

    Friends of the 85-year-old told NBC10 she was out doing what she does every morning - going to Dunkin' Donuts for breakfast.

    Her walker remained on the sidewalk as police attempted to piece together what happened. 

    The driver stopped a few feet away from the point of impact and called officials after the accident. He told them he hit a deer.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

