The 85-year-old woman was hit Monday morning on Pine Road. The impact broke both of her legs and is now in critical condition. The driver of the car stopped about a block away and thought he hit a deer. NBC10's Pamela Osborne talked to friends who looked out for the woman.

Out for her morning walk, an 85-year-old woman was hit by a driver on the 8000 block of Pine Road in the Fox Chase neighborhood of North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for fractures in both legs, police said. She is in critical condition.

Friends of the 85-year-old told NBC10 she was out doing what she does every morning - going to Dunkin' Donuts for breakfast.

Her walker remained on the sidewalk as police attempted to piece together what happened.

The driver stopped a few feet away from the point of impact and called officials after the accident. He told them he hit a deer.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.