Philadelphia Police questioned a man overnight in the violent slaying of a popular 81-year-old in her South Philadelphia store on Christmas Eve.

Police took the man into custody Wednesday night for questioning in the killing of Marie Buck.

A man dressed in all black walked into Marie’s Grocery Store at S 6th and Titan streets around 8:50 a.m. Saturday and fired around one dozen shots at owner Marie Buck, said investigators.

Medics rushed Buck -- who lived on the block -- to Jefferson Hospital where she died a short time later, said police.

Buck's family spent Christmas trying to come to terms with a reason that someone would kill their beloved mother -- a woman who dressed as Santa every Christmas Eve as part of family tradition -- in such a violent manner.

Buck's family said she owned the store -- where a memorial of flowers and candles continued to grow Monday -- for nearly 44 years. Buck's daughter, Maria Buck, called her mother an angel. Many people in the neighborhood called her "Aunt Marie."

Police said that they had turned over the case to the district attorney's office for potential charges.