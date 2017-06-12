Robbers Take $100,000 in Casino Cash From Woman, 76

A 76-year-old woman was robbed of $100,000 from her Brooklyn apartment, according to a news report.

On Saturday morning, two men posing as Jehovah's Witnesses knocked on Yvonne Reeder's door in East New York and pushed their way in, said The New York Post.

Reeder said they knew where to look, going into the bedroom and grabbing the lockbox with cash, said the report.

The money came from playing slots during two trips to Atlantic City, Reeder told The New York Post.

Reeder was not physically injured, said the report.