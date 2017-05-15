An armed robber sexually assaulted a 7-Eleven clerk in Delaware and then tried to steal from a woman who was walking inside the store, according to police.

Police say the unidentified man entered the 7-Eleven on the 200 block of Christiana Road in New Castle Monday around 12:30 a.m., approached the sales counter and confronted a female clerk while holding a knife. The suspect then demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk, according to officials. After the clerk gave him money and cigarettes the suspect physically and sexually assaulted her, investigators said.

The suspect then approached a woman who was entering the store and tried to rob her, according to police. The woman refused to comply to his demands however and the suspect fled the scene in a westbound direction through the parking lot, investigators said.

The clerk was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The other woman was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet with a large build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket or sweatshirt, black pants, black boots and a black ski mask.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Detective J. Paul Doherty at 302-365-8438. You can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, visit the Crime Stoppers website or text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) by using the keyword “DSP.”

