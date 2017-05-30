After two children and a grandmother were killed in a fire in Philadelphia, the family is still waiting for answers. NBC10's George Spencer spoke with the family.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joins Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, other firefighters and the American Red Cross Tuesday to discuss fire prevention in the wake of the second multiple fatality fire in as many weeks.

An early morning Sunday blaze left Prudence Figueroa, 9, her brother Dean Figueroa, 7, and their grandmother Monique Guillory dead inside Guillory's 6th Street home in North Philadelphia. The children's' parents jumped from the back window of the house, a three-story, double-wide house that Guillory has owned since the mid-1990s, according to city records.

Surviving family members returned to the scene Monday to collect belongings and mourn their loved ones.

"It does hurt, going through pictures, trying to get pictures together, seeing all the memories and it hurts even more," niece Amanda Gonzalez said outside the home.



The cause of the blaze remained unclear Tuesday.

It was the second Sunday in a row that three people died in a house fire in Philadelphia, leading the city to escalate fire prevention measures.