6-Year-Old Boy Shot in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting of a child in North Philadelphia Friday evening.

The 6-year-old boy was standing outside his home near the intersection of 24th and West Norris streets with his father and 15-year-old brother when shots rang out around 7:45 p.m., police said.

The boy was struck in the left shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he was originally listed in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition, according to officials.

"Nobody intentionally shoots a 6-year-old," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said he believed the child was struck by a stay bullet, and he was not the target.

Witnesses reported the shooter was a male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt who ran north on 24th Street and was last seen near 24th and Diamond.

Police are looking for surveillance video of the incident as they continue to investigate and search for the gunman.

The boy is expected to survive his injury.