A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery near Temple University early this morning.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Page Street near Diamond Street shortly before 6 a.m., police said.

The suspect, described as a black man wearing a white and gray zip up hoodie and jeans, approached the victim and asked to borrow his phone, according to police. When the victim took his phone out, the suspect pointed a gun at him. The two scuffled and the victim was shot in the leg.

Despite his injury, the victim overpowered his assailant and wrestled the gun away from him. The suspect rode off on his bike towards Broad Street. The victim ran to a nearby police station and was later transported to a local hospital.

Temple University tweeted an alert for students, faculty and residents to avoid the area. Police are investigating.