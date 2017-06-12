3 Teens Seriously Hurt in Car Crash: Police

A car collided with an SUV in New Jersey early Sunday, seriously injuring three 15-year-old passengers, police said.

Two girls and a boy were passengers in a Toyota Rav4, Linden police said. It was struck by a Chevy Camaro on Klem Avenue in Linden, police said.

The teens were all taken to University Hospital in Newark where they were listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Ashton Pringle, 27, of Jersey City, was charged with assault by auto, police said. He was driving the Camaro.

It's not clear whether Pringle had an attorney.