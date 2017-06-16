A naturalization ceremony, in which immigrants from 15 different countries became American citizens, was celebrated Wednesday, June 14, in Camden, NJ.

According to an announcement released by Camden's City Hall, the first Korean-American public official in the state, Susan Shin Angulo, delivered the keynote address.

“Becoming an American citizen and taking the oath was a day I will never forget, and it was an absolute dream come true for me,” said Shin-Angulo, who is also a naturalized citizen.

The Oath of Citizenship was taken by 24 women and men.

Valedictorian Announces Her Undocumented Status in Speech

Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian and made an announcement.



"The face that stands before you is the face of an undocumented illegal immigrant," Zavala-Ramos said. Like many other valedictorians before her, Ramos said she was nervous to give her speech. She thought people might walk out. (Published Thursday, June 1, 2017)



