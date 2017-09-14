23-Year Veteran of Philadelphia Fire Department Dies - NBC 10 Philadelphia
23-Year Veteran of Philadelphia Fire Department Dies

Lt. Kenneth Greene Sr. was working at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill on Sept. 3 when he was transported to Einstein Hospital.

By Alicia Victoria Lozano

    Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill.

    A Philadelphia firefighter died Thursday after being taken to the hospital while on duty, officials said.

    Lt. Kenneth Greene Sr. was working at Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill on Sept. 3 when he was transported to Einstein Hospital, according to the fire department. He died more than a week later. 

    A cause of death was not given.

    Greene was a U.S. Army veteran, the fire department said. The 60-year-old served in the Philadelphia Fire Department for 23 years on several engine and ladder companies.

    In 2007, his unit received a citation for helping to rescue two people from a house fire in Brewerytown, the fire department said.

