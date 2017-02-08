A $227 million settlement has been reached following a nearly five-month civil trial in the 2013 Market Street collapse disaster that left seven dead and 12 injured, according to plaintiffs' attorneys in a statement Wednesday.

The settlement, the attorneys said, is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Pennsylvania history.

Nineteen plaintiffs, including the families of seven killed in the June 5, 2013, collapse, sued six defendants, including the owner of a construction project undergoing demolition and the Salvation Army, whose store was flattened by a fourth-story wall of brick and mortar.

Details of the settlement, including how much each of the defendants would pay, were not immediately available.

One of the lead plaintiffs' attorneys, Robert Mongeluzzi, said in a statement that the settlement is "epic in dimension, fair, just, and, most importantly, a powerful deterrant to all those in any business or organization, at any level, whether they wear a suit or a uniform, who try to cut corners, save a buck, shove safety aside and put human life at risk."

The Salvation Army, in a statement, said: "Our deepest sympathy remains with the victims and their families through this extremely difficult time. We pray for the healing of our community. The Salvation Army continues to serve those in need, with compassion, as we have for more than 137 years in Philadelphia."