Police roped off part of Locust Street near 59th in West Philadelphia after a hit-and-run injured two people on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Police believe a man intentionally ran down several people following a fight along a West Philadelphia street Friday afternoon.

The driver then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run happened along the 5900 block of Locust Street around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Investigators said several people were fighting on the street when a cream BMW, driven by a 44-year-old man, ran into the group. The car then sped away.

A 27-year-old man suffered injuries to his right shoulder, cuts to the head and his hands, police said. He was initially listed in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable.

Two women were also hurt. A 52-year-old was injured in the left shoulder and right leg. She was taken to the hospital, but her condition was not known. A 27-year-old woman's left leg was hurt, but she refused medical treatment.

The driver remains on the loose. It wasn't immediately clear if he was involved in the fight before the hit-and-run.