2 Killed in Separate Shootings Saturday Night
    Metro

    Authorities say at least two people died and others were injured in assaults in Philadelphia over the weekend.

    Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the torso and face shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday outside a Center City nightclub and died at the scene. A 25-year-old man later arrived at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware with a gunshot wound.

    A 25-year-old man died just before 4 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the head and upper torso in north Philadelphia.

    Elsewhere in North Philadelphia, a man was found on the street with assault injuries and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

    Another man shot in the thigh shortly after 8:30 p.m. in Center City was listed in stable condition.

    No arrests were reported in any of the cases.

    Published 26 minutes ago
