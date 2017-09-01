A 19-year-old man was likely headed home on C Street when he was struck and killed early Friday. Police are searching the driver of a vehicle that may have been a white or light colored sedan.

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a white Honda after fixing a bike at a friend's house hours earlier Thursday, police said.

Lorenzo Velazquez, 19, was riding the bike northbound when a vehicle going west went through a green light and struck Velazquez at C and Ashdale Streets in the Olney section of North Philadelphia at 11:45 p.m., police said.

Velazquez flew off of the bike land suffered severe head trauma when he hit the ground, police said.

He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital but died from his injuries shortly after midnight Friday.

Later in the day, the driver, who was not identified, and the dented vehicle from the crash were found.

Investigators said there were no immediate charges filed.

A candle light vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Lorenzo’s friends will be riding on their bikes in the 4200 block of Darien Street in honor of him.