Year-Long 18th Street Bridge Closure to Begin Monday | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Year-Long 18th Street Bridge Closure to Begin Monday

By Anastasia Weckerly

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Maps

    A year long closure of the 18th Street Bridge over I-76 is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

    The bridge will close to all northbound traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. Motorists will be detoured east on Vine Street, north on 16th Street and west on Vine Street to access 18th Street. 

    Anyone trying to walk across will be re-directed to the sidewalks on 19th Street. PennDOT says later this month, pedestrians will be able to walk on the newly-built pedestrian bridge between 18th and 19th Streets.

    It is the last of 7 bridges to go under construction during PennDOT's $64.8M project to rebuild deteriorated spans of I-676. 

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices