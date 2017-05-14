A year long closure of the 18th Street Bridge over I-76 is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

The bridge will close to all northbound traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. Motorists will be detoured east on Vine Street, north on 16th Street and west on Vine Street to access 18th Street.

Anyone trying to walk across will be re-directed to the sidewalks on 19th Street. PennDOT says later this month, pedestrians will be able to walk on the newly-built pedestrian bridge between 18th and 19th Streets.

It is the last of 7 bridges to go under construction during PennDOT's $64.8M project to rebuild deteriorated spans of I-676.

