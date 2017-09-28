An 18-year-old New Jersey student has been missing for a week, police said Wednesday, as his friends took to social media in a desperate effort to find him.

Nicholas Pratico was last seen at 3 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor, according to Hamilton Police. He is a graduate of Notre Dame High School.

Surveillance images of Pratico at the Mercer County Community College campus were released by police on Wednesday.

Andrew Millin, a friend of Pratico, posted a message to Facebook asking for help in the search. It has been shared more than 19,000 times.

In the post, Millin said his friend may have gone to New York City to audition at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

Police are asking anyone who was at Mercer County Community College or rode any local public transportation near there on Sept. 20 and recognize the photos of Pratico to call the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.