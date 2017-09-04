10,000 bags of heroin or possible Fentanyl was seized during a major drug ring bust in Summerdale on Friday. NBC10s Drew Smith reports on the dangerous situation it posed to first responders and neighbors.

A massive drug bust in the Summerdale section of Northeast Philadelphia last week led to the arrest of nine suspected drug dealers and $1.5 million worth of heroin, officials said.

Agents working with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General seized an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 bags of suspected heroin, in addition to 3 to 4 kilograms of unbagged narcotics.

Three Philadelphia police officers and an agent with the attorney general's office were exposed to the drugs and suffered physical reactions. Narcan, an antidote for the reversal of overdoses, was used on them. The four officers are recovering, officials said.

“As I told the neighbors in Summerdale … drug dealing is not a victimless crime,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement. “We hear them, we know what they’re going through, and we’ll work around the clock to get the people peddling these poisons out of their community.”

The suspected drug dealers are from the Dominican Republic and currently in custody, officials said. They are being arraigned on various drug related charges.

“Our agents, working with Philadelphia police and the Pennsylvania State Police, got these drug dealers out of Summerdale and took the necessary steps to restore public safety to that neighborhood,” Shapiro said.