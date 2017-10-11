14 Overdose in Camden in Four Hours: Officials - NBC 10 Philadelphia
14 Overdose in Camden in Four Hours: Officials

The New Jersey attorney general later tweeted that Camden had suffered a "mass overdose" of "fentanyl-laced heroin."

By Brian X. McCrone and Manuel Smith

    Fourteen people overdosed in Camden in a four-hour period Wednesday from what the New Jersey attorney general described as "fentanyl-laced heroin."

    None of the 14 died, but most of them were taken to Cooper University Medical Center. All of the overdoses occurred in the South Camden area, Camden County police department spokesman Dan Keashen said.

    The series of incidents took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with many occurring on Broadway south of the Police Administration Building.

    Police made an arrest related to the overdoses, Keashen said.

    New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino later tweeted from his personal account with a sense of urgency about the "mass overdose."

