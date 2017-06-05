Boy, 13, Found Dead in South Jersey

Google Maps

Police in South Jersey searched for answers after a 13-year-old boy was found dead in his bedroom.

Middle Township officers found the boy unresponsive on his bed in a home in the Rio Grande section of the township — not far from Cape May Airport and the Garden State Parkway — around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, police said in a Nixle alert.

Medics arrived and pronounced the unidentified boy dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation reveals the boy died sometime during the night," police said. "The cause of death is unknown at this time and the investigation is still ongoing."

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office joined Middle Township detectives in the investigation. Police haven't revealed if they considered the death suspicious.

Investigators promised to release further details at a later time.