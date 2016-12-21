A 108-year-old World War II veteran from the Philadelphia suburbs who attended the yearly Veterans Day breakfast at the White House in November has passed away.

William Mohr of Hatboro died on Sunday, December 18 surrounded by his family, caregivers, an Irish priest from his family’s home town and Santa, who visited him at the hospital during his final hours.

“My dad was an inspiration to all who knew him,” said Mohr’s daughter, Jodie. “A few moments in his presence would melt your heart. Always a smile, always a kind word.”

In November, Mohr made headlines when he was invited to the 2016 Veterans Day Breakfast at the White House. Mohr traveled to DC with two of his children, Jodie and Rick, where they met other veterans, current members of the military and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Mohr and his family also met President Barack Obama and took photos with him in the Blue Room of the White House.

“Meeting a sitting President was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for our father, who was a true patriot,” said Mohr’s family in a statement.

Born in 1908, Mohr was one of the oldest surviving World War II veterans in the United States and the oldest resident of Hatboro, Pennsylvania. Mohr was an army sergeant with the 45th Infantry Division and served in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany and was a part of the unit that helped liberate the Dachau Concentration Camp.

“We would like to thank all the veterans who supported my dad in his final days,” said Mohr’s family. “Greatest thanks go to his team of caregivers who would never leave his side. They made his life and his final days so joyful.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.