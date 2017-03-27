1,000 Bags of Heroin Seized in New Jersey Sting | NBC 10 Philadelphia
1,000 Bags of Heroin Seized in New Jersey Sting

The two men were allegedly distributing drugs out of Paterson to Bergen County towns

    Makia Reed, left, and Tony Crowe face drug distribution charges for allegedly running heroin out of Paterson.

    A Bergen County sting netted 1,000 bags of heroin and the arrest of two alleged drug dealers who were purportedly running narcotics out of Paterson. 

    The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said authorities arrested Tony Crowe, 24, and Makia Reed, 22, last Thursday after an undercover operation.

    They were allegedly carrying the heroin to distribute to what turned out to be an undercover officer. 

    They each face one count of possession with the intent to distribute. Information on lawyers for the two was not immediately available. 

