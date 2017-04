READING, PA - OCTOBER 19: A woman cuts hair at a beauty salon in downtown Reading on October 19, 2011 in Reading, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Some 100 businesses in Reading, and another 24 in Allentown will be shutting on May 1 to participate in the Day Without Immigrants strike planned nationally.

Adanjesus Marin, the director of Make the Road PA announced which businesses would be closing at a press conference today at 2 p.m. in Reading. He was joined by local business owners including Johanny Cepeda, who is the president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce, and Sunilda Tejada, president of the Union Dominico-Americana.

A similar press conference is scheduled for tomorrow in Allentown. Both seek to highlight the positive economic impact of immigrants in the region — which has experienced tremendous growth in the past 15 years thanks to upswings in Latino and immigrant populations. Reading is, in fact, a majority Latino city (58 percent); Allentown's population is 43 percent Latino, and the city is home to a growing Asian population, as well as one of the largest Syrian populations in the nation.

Businesses that will shut in solidarity in Allentown include:

Nancy's Travel

JJ Cargo Express

Diego's Mexican Restaurant

La Poblanita Deli

La Placita Mexico

Extravaganza Hair by Jay

Glam House

Almonte Consulting and Tax Service

Reina Isabel

Multiservicios SG

Los Orquideas

VMT Beauty Salon and Barbershop

Germania Jean Fashion

El Patron Mexican Restaurant

Los Compadres Barbershop

Ecua-Atlantic Seafood

Taqueria Los Amigos

GM Men's Fashion

Casa del Mofongo

La Poblanita Deli

Las Colombianas

Lissy's Salon and Barbershop

Morningstar's Hair Salon

Mexico Lindo

Businesses that will shut in solidarity in Reading include:

4TH. & PENN RESTAURANT

ABC MULTI SERVICE CENTER

ALENNY’S GROCERY STORE

ANAIN SPRESSION BEAUTY SALON

ANGEL HECONHEN STORE

AVE. MARIA TAQUERIA

AZTECAS PLUMBING HEATING

BANIZAO RESTAURANT

BELLO INSURANCE GROUP

BRAVO SUPERMARKET

BUENA VISTA GROCERY STORE

CARIBE RESTAURANT

CARIBE TRAVEL

CARMEN SALON

CITY OULET

CHESTNUT MINI MARKET

COCINA CRIOLLA

COLOMBO AMERICANA

CARDONAS GROUP LLC

CRISTINA RESTAURANT

DAELAN`S GROCERY

DANNY`S APPLIANCES

DANNY`S MOBILE STORE

DIAZ GROCERY & RESTAURANT

DIVAS BEAUTY SALON

EL BODEGON LATINO

EL FARO RETAURANT

EL GALLITO

EL GALLITO GROCERY

EL JALISCO

EL PRIMO BAR & GRILL

EL PUENTE

EL PUERTO

EL TORO MEAT MARKET

EL TRONCO DE LILY`S

ESTETICA EL MEXICANO

EXCLUSIVE CLOTHING STORE

E & A DELI GRILL

FATIMA`S SALON

FELA GROCERY

GOLDIES BEAUTY BAR

HOUSE OF TIRES

IDT ENERGY

JARIEL RESTAURANT

J M USED APPLIANCES

JOHANNY HAIR SALON

JOSEFINA BAKERY

KALEMBO’S SOCIAL SMOKE

KARINA’S DELI GROCERY

KENIA CECILIA SALON

LA CASA DELCHIMI

LA COCINA PICANTE

LA RIENDA EL MEXICANO

LA SEYBANA BAKERY

LATINOS SERVICE

LAUREL MINI MARKET

LAUREL MINI MARKET LLC

LEO’S DELI GROCERY

LUPITAS’CAR

L & J SUPERMARKET

LOS PRIMOS GROCERY

LUCY SALON

LUXUS BOUTIQUE

MARITZA’S HAIR SALON

MARLIN TU SALON

MASTER TIRE CENTER

M C AUTO SERVICE

MENA CIBAO GROCERY

MERCEDES MULTI SERVICE

MEXICO EN LA PIEL

MI CASA SU CASA

MOCA MINI MARKET

MUNDO LATINO SERVICE

NORIEGA AUTO REPAIR

NUEVA IMAGEN

OLIVARES GROCERY

OLOCUILTA RESTAURANT

PERALTA DELI GROCERY

PRONTO GIRO

RAS COMPUTER STORE

READING FITNESS TIRE

RFT AUTO SALES

RENATO’S AUTO BODY

ROMERO’S BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

SAGRADO CORAZON

SAJOMA GROCERY

SAMAYA’S MULTISERVICE

SANTA BARBARA #1

SANTA RITA DELI GROCERY

SENDA TIRE CENTER

SHORTY’S BARBER SHOP

SARAI FLOWER SHOP

STEPHANIE’S BEAUTIFUL SALON

STYLIST PROFESSIONAL SALON

SUPER NATURAL PRODUCE

SUPER SAVER MARKET

TAPICERIA ALBERT

TAQUERIA EL CARRETON

TAQUERIA JIMENEZ

TAVERAS BARBER SHOP

TLACUANI MEXICAN RESTAURANT

TODAY PC TECH

TOP SHOP

VARGAS CELLULAR CENTER

VICTOR’S USED APPLIANCE

WENGER’S BAKERY

ZAPATERIA SHOE MANIAC