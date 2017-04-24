1 Gunned Down Following Argument in Germantown

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Germantown.

Officers arrived at a home on East Penn Street just after midnight Monday. They saw a man with a gun in his holster running out the side door. A 22-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot in the neck, chest and arms, police said.

The suspect was taken into police custody. A semi-automatic gun was also recovered at the scene.

Police said the two men were arguing in a third floor apartment when one shot the other. Earlier this month, Philadelphia Police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told NBC10 most homicides are the result of an agrument.

He added that these arguments are not necessarily between friends, relatives or even people who know each other. They are “disputes that turn violent,” Kinebrew said.

No names have been released.

Philadelphia's homicide rate is trending up compared to this time last year. However, last year's numbers also appreared to be on the rise at mid-year but leveled out by December, Kinebrew said.

At least five people have been shot since Sunday.