U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with county sheriffs during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration will return to court Tuesday to argue it has broad authority over national security and to demand reinstatement of a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that stranded refugees and triggered protests.

A Pennsylvania state senator has used a profanity-laced tweet to defend a fellow state lawmaker in Texas after President Donald Trump joked about destroying the unnamed lawmaker's career.

Trump told a Texas sheriff during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday that they could "destroy" the career of a Texas lawmaker who is trying to reform asset-forfeiture laws that critics say police abuse as a funding source. The comment was met with laughs in the room.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Daylin Leach tweeted in response that he too opposes civil asset forfeiture and invited the Republican president to destroy his career. He also called Trump "loofa-faced" and used a profanity in comparing Trump's appearance to a gibbon.

Leach's post went viral and has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.