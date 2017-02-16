Geno’s Steaks Opens an Online Retail Store | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Geno’s Steaks Opens an Online Retail Store

By Faith Johnson

    Fans of the iconic Philly cheesesteak can now show their love of the super sandwich on a new shirt, hat or other item.

    Geno’s Steaks has entered a new and exciting venture, this is a grand innovation for the iconic cheesesteak shop and its owner Geno, whose father Joey started the iconic food haven with six dollars in 1966.

    Geno's Steaks announced Thursday the opening of its online retail store GenosGear.com.

    The online store offers a wide assortment of hoodies, shirts and hats for men, women and children. Other items like coffee mugs, branded totes, lanyards, keychains, and bumper stickers are also available.

    Geno’s Steaks has been Philly’s most famous cheesesteak hotspot for the past 50 years.

    The iconic steak shop expanded to three locations in the past two years. Opening a Geno’s Steaks at Sugarhouse Casino along the Delaware River, Philadelphia International Airport, and Xfinity Live! 

