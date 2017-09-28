'Veep' Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Breast Cancer

Stephen Colbert hosted a politically charged 69th Emmy Awards, which included big wins for "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Veep" and featured a surprise guest appearance from former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. (Published Monday, Sept. 18, 2017)

Comedian and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced Thursday she has breast cancer, and used the announcement to advocate for universal health care.

The "Seinfeld" and "Veep" star tweeted a statement saying she is among the "one in eight women who get breast cancer."

She said she has "the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."

But she noted that not all woman have that, "so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."





Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth straight best actress in a comedy Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer in "Veep."

The HBO show will air a final, seventh season next year.



Women Win Big at Emmys

Laura Dern, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Reese Witherspoon on the role of women in Hollywood. (Published Monday, Sept. 18, 2017)

As news of her illness spread, friends of the actress took to social media to express well wishes.