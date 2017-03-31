How to Take a Shower, According to Dermatologists

Too much hot water can actually be bad for our bodies, experts in hair and skin care told NBC News. Several dermatologists were asked to weigh in on the definitive way to take a shower.

1. Don't Shower Too Often

How often you should shower depends on your activity level — our experts say there's no hard-and-fast rule. But if you're not active, you can cut back to a few times a week.

2. Keep It Short

Water exposure can lead to dry skin and hair. A longer shower also "gives the water a chance to allow any cleansers to be more damaging," says Dr. Jessica Krant, a board-certified dermatologist.

3. Stay Cool

Hot water strips away natural oils and damages the skin faster, so stick to a lukewarm — or cooler — shower.

4. Don't Wash Your Hair Too Much

Hair is made of dead skin cells — it just doesn't need as much washing as the rest of our skin.

5. But Don't Wash Too Little, Either

Washing hair less often has become such a trend that dermatologists say some people are overdoing it, causing a scalp buildup of dandruff.

6. Focus on the Dirtiest Areas

Your arms and legs don't always need soap. For a quick shower, focus on your underarms, groin and feet.