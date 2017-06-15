Fewer Teens Are Vaping and Smoking, CDC Survey Finds

File photo of teenaged visitors smoking electronic cigarettes at the 2017 Vapexpo Spb exhibition of the vape industry at Lenexpo.

Teen smoking rates have hit new lows in the U.S. and, for the first time, fewer high school students are trying e-cigarettes, NBC News reported.

The report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cigarette smoking and vaping rates went down in 2016.

“The decline in use of tobacco products was primarily driven by a drop in e-cigarette use among middle and high school students from 3 million in 2015 to just under 2.2 million in 2016,” the CDC report says.

CDC and anti-smoking groups both said a combination of tobacco restrictions, advertising and taxes has helped reduce smoking rates.

