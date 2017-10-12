Experts Say Trump Order Could Upend Health Care System

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, seeking to expand insurance coverage across state lines through so-called association health plans. Those health plans will not exclude workers or charge more to those in poorer health, according to the White House. (Published 4 hours ago)

With Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare stalled, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order on Thursday that could undermine the law without Congress.

Experts say it has the potential to upend the current health care system for small businesses and individuals by opening up cheaper options for some customers, while spiking costs for others and encouraging more insurers to flee Obamacare’s exchanges.

Healthier customers, especially those making too much to qualify for subsidies, could abandon the exchanges for skimpier association plans, prompting insurers to hike premiums for the remaining sicker pool of customers.

Insurers and their customers won’t know the full effect of the executive order any time soon. It will likely take months, perhaps even a year or more, for agencies to examine the issues, propose new rules and then finalize them.

