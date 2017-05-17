Common Lead Test May Be Wrong, FDA and CDC Say | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Common Lead Test May Be Wrong, FDA and CDC Say

A blood test is the only way to know if a child has too much lead in his or her body. Lead poisoning does not cause obvious symptoms

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
    Registered Nurse Brian Jones draws a blood sample from Grayling Stefek, 5, at the Eisenhower Elementary School, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016 in Flint, Mich. The students were being tested for lead after the metal was found in the city's drinking water.

    As NBC News reports, many children and pregnant women may need to get new lead tests because one of the most common lab tests may have given falsely low readings, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

    The blood tests were made by Magellan Diagnostics and it's the only FDA-approved test used in most doctor's offices, the FDA said.

    Any adult or child who had blood drawn for a lead test since 2014 may have to be re-tested, the FDA said.

    Studies have shown many U.S. public water supplies are contaminated by lead.

    Lead kills developing brain cells and the consequences are permanent. That can include lower IQ scores, poor school performance, inattention, impulsive behavior, aggression and hyperactivity.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices