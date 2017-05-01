5 Myths About Quitting Sugar, Debunked | NBC 10 Philadelphia
5 Myths About Quitting Sugar, Debunked

People hold some several misconceptions about sugar, from denying they have a problem to knowing where sugar lurks

    Luis Ascui/Getty Images, File
    A heaping teaspoon of sugar.

    A lot of people vow to quit sugar as the weather warms up, but as NBC News' Better team discovered, it's easier said than done to make it 10 days without the sweet stuff.

    People hold some several misconceptions about sugar, from denying they have a problem to knowing where sugar lurks.

    For example, most Americans consume nearly twice the amount of recommended sugar — 50 grams, or 12 teaspoons — every day, Dish on Fish blogger Rima Kleiner said.

    If you're embarking on your own no-sugar challenge this spring, NBC News gathered five myths about quitting sugar to school yourself.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
