Yahoo, now part of Oath, said that every single Yahoo account was affected by a data breach that took place in 2013.
That's about 3 billion accounts, CNBC reported.
Yahoo buried the stat in a recent update to its Account Security Update page. "Based on an analysis of the information with the assistance of outside forensic experts, Yahoo has determined that all accounts that existed at the time of the August 2013 theft were likely affected," Yahoo's page says.
Yahoo said that the company received new intelligence after it was acquired by AOL and that forensic experts discovered the attack was larger than originally thought. Yahoo will begin alerting accounts that weren't previously notified of the attack.
This story is developing please check back for updates.