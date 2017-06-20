Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Steps Down Under Pressure

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he's gone. Mark Matthews reports.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned his post at the ride-hailing app company, NBC News confirmed early Wednesday.

Kalanick's exit came under pressure from investors, according to a report from the New York Times, which first reported the departure. He will remain on the San Francisco-based company's board of directors.

Kalanick told employees a week ago that he was taking a leave of absence from the company, following the release of a highly anticipated report on Uber's workplace culture. Uber had been facing growing allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

The former CEO had said his break, NBC News reported, was to help his company move forward from what he called one of the toughest periods since its start in 2009.

