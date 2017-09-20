Taco Bell Plans New Locations That Will Serve Alcohol

File Photo—This Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, file photo shows a Taco Bell restaurant in Metairie, La. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Taco bell plans to serve alcohol at 300 new locations as part of its expansion into urban markets, the fast food chain announced Tuesday.

The company will build new "Cantina style" locations throughout the country where alcohol will be offered. The new locations, in urban areas like New York City, Chicago and Detroit, will not include drive-thrus, the company said.

"The drink offerings certainly complement the experience and give customers a reason to stay longer, but we want to make sure these Cantinas blend in with the local aesthetic and you feel like you’re in your favorite neighborhood restaurant," the company said in a statement.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022.

Taco Bell currently has over 7000 locations around the world.

