T-Mobile, Sprint in Talks About a Merger: Sources
T-Mobile, Sprint in Talks About a Merger: Sources

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom would emerge as the majority owner in the stock-for-stock merger

    In this file photo, a T-Mobile logo is seen in New York City.

    T-Mobile and Sprint are in active talks about a merger, though negotiators are still weeks away from finalizing a deal to unite the nation's No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers, people close to the situation told CNBC.

    T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom would emerge as the majority owner in the stock-for-stock merger. Sprint's parent company is Softbank.

    The companies declined to comment on the report.

    A big factor looming over a possible deal is the risk of rejection by antitrust regulators.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
