Snap IPO Set to Price at $17 Per Share: Source | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Snap IPO Set to Price at $17 Per Share: Source

The pricing reflects what Wall Street's top investment firms think about the stock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
    Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel poses for a photo in Los Angeles.

    Snap is set to price its scheduled public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company is scheduled to start trading Thursday, CNBC reported.

    Sources had told CNBC earlier this week that investors were expecting a pricing of $17 to $18 per share, above the $14 to $16 per share range originally expected. The official pricing is expected Wednesday night.

    The pricing reflects what Wall Street's top investment firms think about the stock, and telegraphs how the year's most anticipated IPO might fare in the public market on Thursday.

    Get More at CNBC
    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices