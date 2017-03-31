The Rittenhouse hotel has completed its latest round of renovations.
The 118-room Rittenhouse Square hotel, which opened in 1989, has undergone $15 million worth of renovations since 2012, when Hersha Hospitality Trust purchased it.
The latest round of improvements renovated the hotel's ballroom and pre-function spaces, as well as two board rooms – a $1 million investment.
This round was recently completed, after they began in late December 2015, and a reveal party will be held next week to celebrate the grand ballroom's re-imagining.
Published 23 minutes ago