A look the renovations inside the hotel's ballroom.

The Rittenhouse hotel has completed its latest round of renovations.

The 118-room Rittenhouse Square hotel, which opened in 1989, has undergone $15 million worth of renovations since 2012, when Hersha Hospitality Trust purchased it.

The latest round of improvements renovated the hotel's ballroom and pre-function spaces, as well as two board rooms – a $1 million investment.

This round was recently completed, after they began in late December 2015, and a reveal party will be held next week to celebrate the grand ballroom's re-imagining.

