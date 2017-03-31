Rittenhouse Hotel Undergoes Expansive Renovations | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Rittenhouse Hotel Undergoes Expansive Renovations

By Kenneth Hilario | Philadelphia Business Journal

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Philadelphia Business Journal
    A look the renovations inside the hotel's ballroom.

    The Rittenhouse hotel has completed its latest round of renovations.

    The 118-room Rittenhouse Square hotel, which opened in 1989, has undergone $15 million worth of renovations since 2012, when Hersha Hospitality Trust purchased it.

    The latest round of improvements renovated the hotel's ballroom and pre-function spaces, as well as two board rooms – a $1 million investment.

    This round was recently completed, after they began in late December 2015, and a reveal party will be held next week to celebrate the grand ballroom's re-imagining.

    For a look at photos of the renovations, click here.

     

    For more business news, visit the Philadelphia Business Journal

    Published 23 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices