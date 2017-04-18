New Hampshire Farm Lets You Do Yoga With Baby Goats

Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, has started offering yoga classes where baby goats join in the fun.

The latest fitness trend might just convince some people to slap on yoga pants, especially if they love baby animals.

Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, has gotten a lot of attention after introducing yoga with baby goats as a part of their business a few weeks ago. The tiny goats are let loose while yoga students get into various yoga positions.

The result is a mix of the relaxed mindfulness that yoga offers and some chaotic cuteness.

Jenness Farm raises dairy goats for a variety of products, such as goat milk, soaps, and other bath and body items, but visitors have been able to get up-close-and-personal with the animals on their yoga mats for the past few weeks.

Owner Peter Corriveau said many followers of the farm's Facebook page suggested he offer the yoga class after similar ones have been seen trending in other areas. He has run Jenness Farm since 2001 and knew that his goats would be perfect for the job since he bottle raises them himself.

“Goats are very intelligent and curious,” he said. “Within the first hour of their life they are up and walking around. They are very playful.”

The farm recruited local yoga instructor Janine Bibeau, a frequent visitor of Jenness Farm and a fellow goat-lover. The first few classes have been a big hit and presented a new way to bring in yoga newcomers.

“This is unlike any yoga that I’ve ever taught,” said Bibeau, “you can come into this room feeling tired or sad and you are going to leave a lot more joyous and energetic. After the last class that we taught, my face was sore from smiling the whole time.”

Bibeau has goats of her own, but they are a bit calmer than the hyperactive baby goats that like to jump on top of people while they pose. Her older goats will simply come up and cuddle while she practices her yoga.

The energetic baby goats are a good representation of how chaotic life can get. Her students are challenged to remain mindful, but of course are encouraged to pet and play with the goats during the class.

Interest in the class has exploded since photos and video from the first few classes have gone viral on Facebook. There is already a long waiting list to get into a class, but Corriveau says that they are working on expanding the yoga area to let more people in at once.

For more information on goat yoga at Jenness Farm you can visit their website here.