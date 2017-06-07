In this file photo, children play as a mothers group meets at a local park on May 13, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.

A new app on the tech scene allows for new moms from different walks of life to connect with each other nearby in a Tinderesque fashion, reported NBC News.

Peanut, a new app created by mom Michelle Kennedy, looks to solve that by providing a platform where moms can meet other moms in their area.

Moms sign up, build a profile, select up to three categories to describe themselves ("wine time," "bookworm," "single mama," and "spiritual gangsta" are some of the options), and then find potential matches.

"When I became a mom and was looking to [socialize], everything felt very old school. All of a sudden online forums were my only option," Kennedy told NBC News. "I thought, 'I am not the only woman of my generation who has a child and wants to use a cool, sleek, modern product to meet other moms.'"

Kennedy has previously worked at Bumble and Badoo.

