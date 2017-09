Equifax Inc. is seen, Saturday, July 21, 2012, in Atlanta. Equifax Inc. is a consumer credit reporting agency in the United States. Founded in 1899, Equifax is the oldest of the three agencies and gathers and maintains information on millions of credit holders worldwide. Equifax is listed on the NYSE and is based in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Equifax announced Tuesday that its chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Richard Smith, will retire effective immediately as the company continues to reel from a massive internet breach.

In a statement, the company said its Board "remains deeply concerned about and totally focused on the cybersecurity incident" and that it is making "the necessary changes to minimize the risk that something like this happens again."