SpaceX to Send 2 Citizens Around the Moon in 2018: Elon Musk

Elon Musk announced Monday that his private space transportation company SpaceX will send two private citizens to the moon in late 2018.

"We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year," his statement read.

Musk said that the two private citizens, whom he did not identify, "have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission." He did not indicate the amount of the deposit.

First, Musk said, SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

The craft will lift off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A — the launch pad used by the Apollo program for its lunar missions, Musk said.

The moon mission is designed to be autonomous — unless something goes wrong, Musk said. The plan is for the passengers to fly to the moon, but not to land on it.

The private mission will take the travelers around the moon and then back to Earth. Musk said they expect to conduct fitness testing and begin initial training for those embarking on the mission later this year.

Musk calls this planned expedition an "important milestone as we work towards our ultimate goal of transporting humans to Mars."

