Thousands of people packed the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium for the "Concert for Charlottesville" in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sept. 24, 2017. The show was intended to raise money for charity and promote unity in the aftermath of the violence in the city last month. Dave Matthews hosted the gig, with performances from Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin, The Roots and more.