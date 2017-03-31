Go Inside the 'Breaking Bad' Fast Food Store Pop-Up

Are you the one who knocks...on the door of this 'Breaking Bad' pop-up?

Los Pollos Hermanos, the fictional chicken restaurant in cult hit "Breaking Bad" and tied to the show's spin-off "Better Call Saul," was serving up curly fries on the edge of downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District Wednesday and Thursday.

The pop-up restaurant, only open for those two days, featured Saul's beat-up sedan in front of the establishment along with a dancing chicken. It was open from noon to 10 p.m. at 1345 E. 6th St.

But please - no pizza-flinging on the roof.

If you can't make it out, take a tour through the joint in photos: