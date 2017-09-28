Life and Times of Hugh Hefner

Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner died Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at age 91, Playboy Enterprises announced. The company said Hefner peacefully passed away on Wednesday from natural causes at his home, the Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. After hitting newsstands in 1953, Hefner's Playboy magazine quickly expanded into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. Hefner epitomized the lifestyle promoted in his magazine. Surrounded by beautiful women, Hefner made a name for himself as a charismatic icon and a spokesperson for sexual revolution.