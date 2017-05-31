Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and wife Kristin Cavallari have reportedly listed their Lake Forest mansion for $4.75 million after moving out of the Chicago area. The luxurious seven-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot home features a Bulls-themed half-court indoor basketball gym, access to Lake Michigan, and a marble-filled white kitchen. According to the Chicago Tribune, the pair paid $4.25 million in cash in January 2014 for the mansion, which was newly built at the time. The move follows Cutler's release by the Bears earlier this year. Cavallari, a former reality star and now designer, said last month ther family planned to move to Nashville at the start of May. See below for photos inside what was once their elegant suburban mansion.

